Left Menu

Nepal wins first ODI on home-ground against UAE

Nepali cricketers Ashif Sheikh and Gyanendra Malla scored half-centuries in the nail-biting game to defeat UAE by six wickets in the title decider on Friday running past the 177-run target set by the visiting team in 40.1 overs.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 23:51 IST
Nepal wins first ODI on home-ground against UAE
Nepal team (Photo: Twitter@CricketNep). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal on Friday won the One Day International (ODI) Series against United Arab Emirates (UAE), the first International series that the Himalayan Nation has ever won on home ground. Nepali cricketers Ashif Sheikh and Gyanendra Malla scored half-centuries in the nail-biting game to defeat UAE by six wickets in the title decider on Friday running past the 177-run target set by the visiting team in 40.1 overs.

Opener Aasif Sheikh led Nepal to the victory scoring not out 88 runs off 119 balls, hitting twelve fours. Gyanendra Malla contributed 64 runs off 73 balls, smashing seven fours and three sixes. Hazrat Bilal and Aayan Afzal Khan of the UAE took a wicket apiece. Opener Muhammed Wasim was caught behind by Aasif Sheikh off Gulsan Jha's delivery in 1.2 overs for 11 runs.

Capitalising on the good start, Sompal Kami bowled Vriitya Aravind for a duck in the third over. Jha returned to bowl and bagged the wicket of UAE skipper Chundangapoyii Rizwan in the first ball of the fourth over. Rizwan contributed four runs for his team. Rohan Mustafa and Alishan Sharafu tried to stabilise the visitor's innings but both of them were sent back in the span of two overs.

Kushal Bhurtel caught Mustafa off Dipendra Singh Airee's delivery in 23.2 overs after scoring 24 runs while Sharafu, who scored 33 runs off 69 deliveries, was bowled by Bhurtel in 25.4 overs. Nepal were in a good position until the 32nd over when Zahoor Khan was run out for a duck and needed just a wicket to restrict the visitors to a low total.

However, UAE's Aayan Afzal Khan and Hazrat Bilal stuck to the crease and created an 83-run partnership. Khan scored 54 runs off 63 deliveries while Bilal contributed 20 runs to the scoreboard. Both of them remained not out. For Nepal, Jha, Airee and Bhurtel took two wickets each while Kami and Lalit Rajbanshi bagged one wicket each.

Nepal lost to UAE in the first round of the game earlier on Monday this week by 84 runs which was held at Tribhuwan University Ground. On Wednesday, Nepal took revenge against UAE, winning by three wickets with 13 balls remaining. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
3
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
4
Yogi-led UP government arrested 507 persons in 291 cases of illegal conversions in two years

Yogi-led UP government arrested 507 persons in 291 cases of illegal conversi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022