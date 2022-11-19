Left Menu

Australia win toss and will bat 1st in 2nd ODI vs England

Australia made two changes with Hazlewood replacing Cummins in the attack and as skipper, while Mitch Marsh will be the allrounder in place of Cameron Green.England made four changes with acting captain Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes all coming in.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 19-11-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 10:07 IST
Australia win toss and will bat 1st in 2nd ODI vs England
Australia vs England Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Stand-in captain Josh Hazlewood won the toss and Australia will bat first in the second one-day international against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Hazlewood took over for Pat Cummins, who was rested for the match.

''We just think this wicket might deteriorate throughout the game,'' Hazlewood said. Australia made two changes with Hazlewood replacing Cummins in the attack and as skipper, while Mitch Marsh will be the allrounder in place of Cameron Green.

England made four changes with acting captain Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes all coming in. Regular captain Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Luke Wood and Olly Stone were left out.

Australia beat England by six wickets in the first match on Thursday at Adelaide Oval. The teams conclude the series on Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Lineups: Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlwood (captain).

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali (captain), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
3
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022