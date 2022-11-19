Left Menu

PKL: Bharat's raiding helps Bengaluru Bulls defeat Gujarat Giants

A high-speed and high-points game kicked off with the Bulls firing on all cylinders right from the word go. Bengaluru Bulls ease to a 45-38 win over the Gujarat Giants.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 13:51 IST
PKL: Bharat's raiding helps Bengaluru Bulls defeat Gujarat Giants
Bengaluru Bulls in action against Gujarat Giants during Pro Kabaddi League (Image: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat's unbelievable raiding which resulted in a total tally of 18 points, helped the Bengaluru Bulls ease to a 45-38 win over the Gujarat Giants here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on the last game of the day on Friday. A high-speed and high-points game kicked off with the Bulls firing on all cylinders right from the word go. Bharat, on his first raid of the evening and in fact the evening's fourth raid got a super raid taking out the Giants' Rinku Narwal, Rakesh and Manuj to leave them reeling and staring at an early all-out. The all-out duly came soon after, as the Bulls surged into a 9-3 lead.

To the Giants' credit, they did not take the shock lying down and were soon in the hunt themselves. Prateek Dhaiya and Chandran Ranjit's success soon helped them inflict an all-out of their own to draw level at 11-11. But the pendulum swung again, and the Bulls went on to get their second all out of the game to again run into a 20-13 lead. Bharat had by then registered a super 10 already. Despite a late Giants fightback, the teams went into halftime with the Bulls leading 26-22. The pace of the game dropped in the second period, but the quality remained high. While Bharat's constant success when raiding ensured the Bulls never lost the lead, they were never truly out of sight either.

It all changed at the halfway mark of the second period. On a do-or-die raid, Bharat took out Shankar Gadai, Chandran Ranjit and Rinku Narwal, a super raid, that set up another all-out. Mayur Kadam's tackle on Sonu gave the Bulls their third all-out of the game to streak into a nine-point lead. While Bharat and the Bulls' raiders took much of the applause, their quartet of defenders were also chiefly responsible for what ended up being a straightforward victory. Between them, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal and Aman scored 10 points and kept the Giants' Ranjit and Dhaiya at bay to ensure their team got the win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
3
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
4
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022