Left Menu

Soccer-Absent Castillo will be with us in spirit, say Ecuador

Byron Castillo will not be on the pitch when Ecuador meet Qatar in the World Cup opener on Sunday but the defender will be there in spirit as a symbol of the adversity the South American side faced just to get to Doha. The 44th-ranked Ecuadorians punched their way into the fourth and last spot from arguably the world's toughest qualifying campaign, overcoming challenges on and off the field that resulted in Castillo being left off coach Gustavo Alfaro's squad.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 20:48 IST
Soccer-Absent Castillo will be with us in spirit, say Ecuador
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Byron Castillo will not be on the pitch when Ecuador meet Qatar in the World Cup opener on Sunday but the defender will be there in spirit as a symbol of the adversity the South American side faced just to get to Doha.

The 44th-ranked Ecuadorians punched their way into the fourth and last spot from arguably the world's toughest qualifying campaign, overcoming challenges on and off the field that resulted in Castillo being left off coach Gustavo Alfaro's squad. The Ecuadorean Football Federation (FEF) decided not to include Castillo after Chile took a claim to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that he had been ineligible to play in World Cup qualifying matches because his true nationality was Colombian.

Although the claim was dismissed, the disputes body ruled that Ecuador would lose three points ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and be fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($106,000) for using a document containing false information. Not wanting to risk any further legal challenges, Alfaro made the painful decision not to call up Castillo.

"If you had only seen the pain that Byron had to endure," recalled Alfaro during Saturday's news conference. "If you had seen the pain from the whole squad, the love from the squad towards Byron. "Byron for us is a symbol and he will be with us on the pitch tomorrow even if he is not there."

The hardships Ecuador faced hardened Alfaro's men, who he says refused to play the part of victims and instead faced up to the task and moved on. "We had to go through things that we did not wish to go through but that's what we had to do," said Alfaro. "I told my players it depends how you deal with things; if you want to victimize yourself that's it you behave like a victim.

"We saw all this as hurdles we had to go through, we never tried to victimize ourselves, we based our work on dreams and our dream was to play this World Cup." While Ecuador are favoured to leave Al Bayt Stadium with a victory on Sunday, Alfaro ranks the contest a toss-up.

Qatar cannot match Ecuador for top-flight talent but will try to make up for some of their shortcomings with cohesion from their players having trained and played together for several months in preparation for Sunday. "Qatar is Qatar and they have been preparing for this match for over 12 years," said Alfaro. "They've been preparing for five, six months playing friendlies that means they are a very good organised and prepared team."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022