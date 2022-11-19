Rugby-Finn Russell reminds of his prowess as Scotland win

Darcy Graham scored a hat-trick of tries but it was Scotland's standoff Finn Russell who ran the show and delivered a reminder of his match-winning prowess as they beat a 14-man Argentina 52-29 in a tempestuous test at Murrayfield on Saturday. Russell had been initially left out of the squad for the autumn internationals by coach Gregor Townsend, with his test career looking at an end, but suddenly brought back in an injury crisis and immediately restored to the line-up against New Zealand last week and again for the clash against Argentina.

His line breaks and clever passes set up Sione Tuipulotu's 11th minute try, a second for Duhan van der Merwe 13 minutes later and one for Graham almost straight after as Russell imposed himself on the game. It continued in the second half as Scotland went onto outscore Argentina eight tries to four, with Graham scoring two more, Tuipulotu getting a second, and Cameron Redpath and Stuart Hogg adding their names to the list of scorers. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

