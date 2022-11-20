Clinical India beat NZ by 65 runs

Riding on Suryakumar Yadav's blistering hundred and the bowlers' impressive showing, India defeated New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20 International to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.

The in-form Suryakumar fired yet again with a scintillating hundred as India posted 191 for six.

In reply, New Zealand were all out for 126 in 18.5 overs, with Deepak Hooda taking 4/10 in 2.5 overs.

Sent in to bat first, India lost Rishabh Pant (6) early while Ishan Kishan faced 31 balls for his 36 runs at the Bay Oval.

Coming off an excellent T20 World Cup campaign, Suryakumar continued in the same vein and smashed his way to an unbeaten 111 off only 51 balls. He hit 11 fours and seven sixes.

The returning Shreyas Iyer failed to make an impact, getting out for a nine-ball 13.

Tim Southee picked up a hat-trick when he took three wickets on the trot in the innings' last over to finish with figures of 3/34.

The first match of the series was a washout.

Brief Scores: India: 191/6 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 111 not out; Tim Southee 3/34). New Zealand: 126 all out in 18.5 overs (Kane Williamson 61; Deepak Hooda 4/10).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)