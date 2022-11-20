Left Menu

Soccer-Depay to sit out Netherlands World Cup opener

Memphis Depay will miss out on the Netherlands’ opening World Cup game against Senegal, coach Louis van Gaal said on Sunday. Van Gaal has insisted that players selected for matches be 100% match fit and in form.

Updated: 20-11-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 17:57 IST
Memphis Depay will miss out on the Netherlands' opening World Cup game against Senegal, coach Louis van Gaal said on Sunday. The forward hurt his hamstring playing for the Dutch against Poland in the Nations League in September but this week told reporters he was fit to play after participating in training.

"It will be a blow for us just like Sadio Mane missing for Senegal is a blow for them," Van Gaal said of Monday's Group A clash against the African champions in Doha. Van Gaal has insisted that players selected for matches be 100% match fit and in form.

