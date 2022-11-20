Soccer-Depay to sit out Netherlands World Cup opener
Memphis Depay will miss out on the Netherlands’ opening World Cup game against Senegal, coach Louis van Gaal said on Sunday. Van Gaal has insisted that players selected for matches be 100% match fit and in form.
Memphis Depay will miss out on the Netherlands' opening World Cup game against Senegal, coach Louis van Gaal said on Sunday. The forward hurt his hamstring playing for the Dutch against Poland in the Nations League in September but this week told reporters he was fit to play after participating in training.
"It will be a blow for us just like Sadio Mane missing for Senegal is a blow for them," Van Gaal said of Monday's Group A clash against the African champions in Doha. Van Gaal has insisted that players selected for matches be 100% match fit and in form.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Merck Foundation CEO, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej for the Fourth Year Recognized as One of 100 Most Influential African Women 2022
Ahead of COP27, young African climate activists speak out
African swine fever cases confirmed in pig breeding centre in K'taka's Dakshina Kannada
T20 WC: Lost wickets at crucial times, faltered when it mattered, says South African skipper Bavuma after loss to Netherlands
High density of leopards at Kuno park matter of concern for cheetahs but both can co-exist: South African expert