Soccer-France's new generation ready to step up after Benzema injury

France have been hit by a number of big-name injuries, including the shock news of Ballon D'Or winner Karim Benzema being ruled out of the World Cup, but younger players are ready to grab their chance.

The world champions will be without Paul Pogba, Christopher Nkunku, N'Golo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe and 34-year-old Benzema but for 23-year-old Ibrahima Konate and Eduardo Camavinga, 20, those injuries do not change anything going into the tournament. Champions League winner Benzema trained with the squad on Saturday for the first time since arriving in Qatar but was forced to leave the session early with a thigh injury and scans ruled him out of the tournament.

France coach Didier Deschamps decided against nominating a replacement. "We learned about it (Benzema) through the morning. It is quite hard for the French team but our objective has not changed," Konate said.

"A World Cup has these kinds of incidents but we have a match in a couple of days and we have to look ahead and not behind." France kick off their title defence against Australia on Tuesday before also playing Tunisia and Denmark in their other Group D matches.

"I am really sad for the people who are injured. They could have done a good job. I am part of the younger generation and we have to replace more experience players," Konate said. "We are lucky to be able to show our qualities. It is an opportunity that we have to grab."

For Camavinga, who joined Real Madrid as a teenager last year, the young France players will be pumped up and ready to make up for the missing experience. "We are not going to reduce our objectives because Karim is leaving. We will continue to fight. If they (opponents) think they are less scared that's up to them. I don't really worry what our opponents think of us," midfielder Camavinga said.

"I think the moment the coach puts players on the pitch it is up us to us to bring a breath of fresh air, a burst of energy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)