Main races postponed in first Indian Racing League in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-11-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 22:20 IST
The main races on the second day of the inaugural edition of Indian Racing League being held here on Sunday were postponed following a minor incident.

The first round of Indian Racing League (IRL) 2022 had begun on Saturday at India's first street circuit here on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake, with practice sessions on the first day of the league.

The scheduled qualifying races, pole, sprint and the main event were to be held on Sunday.

However, a reported collision, though officially not confirmed, during practice session with one car led to the organisers announcing that they have postponed the races to further investigate the incident.

Racing enthusiasts had turned up in large numbers to witness the event on Saturday and today.

The event has been organised ahead of a Formula-E race in the city on February 11, 2023. Trial testing for Formula-E scheduled in February 2023 started on Saturday, officials had said.

As many as 24 foreign and Indian drivers are taking part in the league.

After the first round at Hyderabad, the next rounds will be held in Chennai (November 25 to 27 and December 2 to 4) and again Hyderabad will host the final race (December 10 and 11).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

