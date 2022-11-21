Left Menu

ISL: FC Goa thump ATK Mohun Bagan to secure 3-0 win

As the Fatorda faithful enjoyed yet another memorable evening, Aibanbha Dohling, Fares Arnaout, and Noah Sadaoui all hit their marks.

21-11-2022
FC Goa celebrate after scoring a goal
In the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, FC Goa earned revenge on former head coach Juan Ferrando by defeating ATK Mohun Bagan 3-0. As the Fatorda faithful enjoyed yet another memorable evening, Aibanbha Dohling, Fares Arnaout, and Noah Sadaoui all hit their marks.

Two changes were made by Goa head coach Carlos Pena from the team that fell to Kerala Blasters last week. Saviour Gama, who was injured, was replaced in the matchday lineup by Marc Valiente, who replaced him at the centre of the defence and moved Aiban to left back. Redeem Tlang starting on the right side and Noah Sadaoui being benched was the other adjustment that caused some discussion. ATK Mohun Bagan FC did not alter their starting lineup. Five minutes into the second half, the ISL's 100th goal of the season was scored to break the tie. Aiban dashed along the left flank in order to seize an extended diagonal. Asish Rai was outmuscled by the full-back, who then repositioned himself and slammed the ball in from a sharp angle.

Goa scored a second goal late in the second half. Just 11 minutes after entering the game, substitute Arnaout headed in an Edu Bedia corner by beating Brendan Hamill to the ball. Kaith's poor goalkeeping eight minutes from time allowed substitute Sadaoui to score from long range for his fourth goal of the year. With a game left to play, FC Goa now sits third in the Hero ISL standings, three points behind Mumbai City FC. ATK Mohun Bagan fell one spot and is now tied for sixth with Chennaiyin FC in terms of points. The match will take place on November 26, a Saturday. While the Mariners host Hyderabad FC, the Gaurs will face Bengaluru FC at home. (ANI)

