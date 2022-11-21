Left Menu

CBI registers Preliminary Enquiry in football match-fixing case, several football clubs under scanner

According to sources, the CBI is probing allegations that Singapore-based match-fixer Wilson Raj Perumal has invested in Indian clubs through Living 3D Holdings Limited. Earlier Wilson has been convicted in Finland and Hungary and previously jailed for match-fixing in Singapore in 1995

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 09:47 IST
CBI registers Preliminary Enquiry in football match-fixing case, several football clubs under scanner
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) in an alleged ongoing football match-fixing case, according to sources. CBI officials recently visited the Headquarters of the Delhi-based All India Football Federation (AIFF) in Dwarka and asked for details and documents of clubs' investments. AIFF is the governing body of the sport in India.

"CBI investigators visited Delhi based All India Football Federation (AIFF) Headquarters recently and asked for more information about the clubs and their investments in connection with alleged match-fixing in football," sources told ANI. According to sources, the CBI is probing allegations that Singapore-based match-fixer Wilson Raj Perumal has invested in Indian clubs through Living 3D Holdings Limited. Earlier Wilson has been convicted in Finland and Hungary and previously jailed for match-fixing in Singapore in 1995.

Further, as per the sources, as part of the ongoing investigation in this case the CBI has written to a few football clubs under suspicion asking about their investment details. On being asked if football club officials can be called for questioning, CBI officer told ANI that, "it is too early to say anything on this." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022