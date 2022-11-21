Left Menu

Prime Volleyball League to begin from February 4

The final will be played in Kochi.Season 2 featuring 31 matches will be shown live on Sony Sports Network. The inaugural season of the volleyball league proved to be a success, with a cumulative television viewership of 41 million, the organisers claimed in a release. PTI SSC BS BS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 11:33 IST
Prime Volleyball League to begin from February 4
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Top volleyball players from the country will get a chance to showcase their skills in the second edition of RuPay Prime Volleyball League, beginning from February 4.

The league will be held across three different cities -- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

All eight franchisees -- Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Mumbai Meteors, and Kolkata Thunderbolts -- will play a round-robin round and the top four teams will qualify for the semifinals. The final will be played in Kochi.

Season 2 featuring 31 matches will be shown live on Sony Sports Network. The inaugural season of the volleyball league proved to be a success, with a cumulative television viewership of 41 million, the organisers claimed in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022