Prime Volleyball League to begin from February 4
Top volleyball players from the country will get a chance to showcase their skills in the second edition of RuPay Prime Volleyball League, beginning from February 4.
The league will be held across three different cities -- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi.
All eight franchisees -- Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Mumbai Meteors, and Kolkata Thunderbolts -- will play a round-robin round and the top four teams will qualify for the semifinals. The final will be played in Kochi.
Season 2 featuring 31 matches will be shown live on Sony Sports Network. The inaugural season of the volleyball league proved to be a success, with a cumulative television viewership of 41 million, the organisers claimed in a release.
