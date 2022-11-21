Delhi out of Vijay Hazare knockout race after loss to Jharkhand

Delhi are out of the knockout race of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after suffering a five-wicket loss against Jharkhand, their third defeat in the tournament here on Monday.

Batting first, Delhi made 259 for five with the help of Ayush Badoni (91 not out off 69 balls), who smashed nine fours and four sixes in his whirlwind knock. Skipper Nitish Rana (51 off 52) and Yash Dhull (49 off 78) also chipped in.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was the pick of Jharkhand bowlers, conceding only 34 runs in his 10 overs.

In response, Jharkhand got home in 48.5 overs with Virat Singh making an unbeaten 116 off 128 balls. Kumar Kushagra scored 49 off 40 balls.

Delhi, who had done well to make the knockouts of the T20 domestic event, suffered their third loss on Monday after defeats against Rajasthan and Karnataka earlier.

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma bowled eights overs and conceded 40 runs while Lalit Yadav and Shivank Vashisht took two wickets each. With the win over Delhi, Jharkhand now have five wins from six games, tallying 20 points in Group B. Karnataka and Assam are also on 20 points. Delhi play their final league game against Assam on Wednesday.

In other Group B games, Assam beat Vidarbha by seven wickets while Karnataka defeated Sikkim by six wickets. Rajasthan also coasted to a massive 296-run over Meghalaya.

Brief scores: Delhi 259/5 in 50 overs (Ayush Badoni 91 not out). Jharkhand (Virat Singh 116 not out; Shivank Vashisht 2/38).

