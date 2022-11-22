Left Menu

Soccer-No attack support for Lewandowski, Jimenez on bench for Mexico

Mexico boss Gerardo Martino opted against starting striker Raul Jimenez, after the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward returned to action in their last warm-up friendly following more than three months out due to a groin injury. Martino entrusted Henry Martin with attacking duties, helped by wingers Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 20:38 IST
Soccer-No attack support for Lewandowski, Jimenez on bench for Mexico

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz chose to return to a one-striker lineup for their World Cup opener against Mexico at the 974 Stadium on Tuesday, leaving Robert Lewandowski up front without a strike partner.

Poland's all-time top scorer with 76 goals, who has never scored at the World Cup, openly requested support in attack back in September and was backed up by Karol Swiderski in their last Nations League match against Wales which Poland won 1-0. Mexico boss Gerardo Martino opted against starting striker Raul Jimenez, after the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward returned to action in their last warm-up friendly following more than three months out due to a groin injury.

Martino entrusted Henry Martin with attacking duties, helped by wingers Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega. Teams:

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo, Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Luis Chavez, Hirving Lozano, Henry Martin, Alexis Vega Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Sebastian Szymanski, Nicola Zalewski, Jakub Kaminski, Robert Lewandowski

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022