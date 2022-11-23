Left Menu

Pune to host Tennis Premier League in January

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-11-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 16:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune will host the fourth season of the Tennis Premier League to be held from December 7 to 11, the organisers said on Wednesday.

Backed by the All-India Tennis Association (AITA) and Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), the league will be conducted at Balewadi Stadium in the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

''I am sure the Balewadi Stadium will be filled to the brim with tennis fans to watch the Tennis Premier League from 7th December onwards,'' Sunder Iyer, Joint Secretary of AITA, said during a press conference here.

''This is the first time that Pune will be hosting the TPL and I am sure this fourth season will be bigger and better than ever.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

