Sydney Thunder sign Fazalhaq Farooqi for upcoming season of Big Bash League

Sydney Thunder has signed Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi for the upcoming season of Big Bash League (BBL), which will start from December 13 onwards. "Sydney Thunder has recruited Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi - the left-arm fast-medium bowler with a laser-like yorker - for its twelfth KFC Big Bash League campaign," said a statement from the club on Thursday. The 22-year-old made a compelling statement during the recent ICC World T20 Cup by bowling fearlessly against the Australians in Adelaide. Farooqi finished with 2-29 after capturing the prized wickets of Cameron Green and Matt Wade.

It followed Farooqi's outstanding performance for Afghanistan against Sri Lanka in the opening round of August's Asia Cup T20 tournament. His bowling - he captured 3-11 - went a long way to guiding Afghanistan to a thumping eight-wicket victory. Farooqi, who has played seven ODI matches and 17 T20 internationals, has also played in the Indian Premier League and the Lanka Premier League.

He will be available to play in the opening nine rounds of Thunder's BBL season. Head of Thunder, Andrew Gilchrist, said Farooqi was not only a tremendous replacement for England's David Willey, but he possessed many attributes that would excite Thunder Nation.

"Fazalhaq Farooqi is an emerging talent," said Gilchrist. "He joins Thunder in great form after playing exceptional cricket in the World T20 Cup and the Asia Cup tournament." "While it was very disappointing to have lost David Willey, it has opened the door for Farooqi to further enhance his reputation and growing status in world cricket."

"Afghanistan has enjoyed a tremendous representation in the BBL over the years. Rashid Khan has been embraced by Adelaide Strikers fans as a genuine superstar and honorary South Australian resident, while others, including Zahir Khan, Noor Ahmad and Mohammad Nabi (Renegades), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Heat) and Qais Ahmad (Stars) have made their marks." "We fully expect Fazalhaq will only further enhance the growing reputation of cricketers from Afghanistan being fearless cricketers and extraordinary entertainers."

Sydney Thunder BBL|12 Squad Head Coach: Trevor Bayliss

Contracted Players: Ben Cutting, Ollie Davies, Brendan Doggett, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner. (ANI)

