Soccer-Coman leaves France training session ahead of Denmark clash

Kingsley Coman has left France's training session on Thursday, two days before the defending champions face Denmark in Group D of the World Cup in Qatar. The forward walked off the pitch with no apparent injury in a session that was attended by all players, including Raphael Varane who missed the opening 4-1 win against Australia after failing to fully recover from a hamstring injury.

Coman, 26, felt some muscle pain in a friendly match against a local team on Wednesday, Reuters understands. Didier Deschamps's team have been hit by injuries, with forward Karim Benzema being ruled out last Saturday and full back Lucas Hernandez leaving the tournament after sustaining a serious knee injury against Australia.

France lead Group D on three points, two ahead of Denmark and Tunisia.

