Soccer-Stojkovic puzzled by Serbia's drop in intensity

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic acknowledged the strength of the Brazil team after losing 2-0 to them at the World Cup on Thursday but was struggling to understand a "strange" drop in intensity from his own players. Brazil outclassed Serbia in their opening clash as Richarlison's second-half goals sent the five-times champions top of Group G.

Soccer-Japan's Doan delights in shutting up patronising Germans

Japan striker Ritsu Doan said he was particularly delighted with Wednesday's stunning victory over Germany at the World Cup after being forced to endure patronising comments before he headed to Qatar. Eight members of the Japan squad play their club football in Germany and it was goals from Freiburg's Doan and VfL Bochum's Takuma Asano that gave them the shock come-from-behind victory at Khalifa International Stadium.

Soccer-Ecuador federation asks fans to avoid offensive chants

Ecuador's football federation urged its fans on Thursday to clean up their act after football's governing body FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings for homophobic slurs during the South Americans' opening World Cup game against Qatar. Ecuadorean fans were heard insulting Chileans at Sunday's match, probably in response to Chile's claim that they had fielded an ineligible player in the qualifiers.

Analysis-Soccer-Tite's courage pays off as Brazil forwards deliver

When Brazil manager Tite announced he was taking nine forwards to the World Cup, many questioned if that was too many and wondered if he would really dare to abandon his traditionally defensive approach to unleash so much attacking talent. The answer came in an impressive 2-0 victory over a strong and organised Serbia team who did not make it easy for Brazil and frustrated them in a goalless first half.

Soccer-Thanksgiving football could include tasty U.S. soccer treat

United States coach Gregg Berhalter opened his World Cup news conference on Thursday by wishing all the Americans in the room a happy Thanksgiving which normally means a feast of turkey and football. No, not that football, although Berhalter and his men who take on England in a tasty Group B clash on Friday hope that one day soccer might find a place at the table.

Soccer-Richarlison turns on style as silky Brazil see off Serbia

Brazil outclassed Serbia 2-0 in their World Cup opener on Thursday as Richarlison scored two second-half goals, including a spectacular overhead kick, though an ankle injury sustained by Neymar put a damper on their celebrations. Richarlison has been in fine form when wearing the golden yellow kit of Brazil this year and he opened the scoring with an easy tap-in before doubling the lead with his acrobatic effort.

Analysis-Soccer-Amidst the circus, Ronaldo proves ringmaster yet again

Booted out by his beloved Manchester United, suspended by the Football Association and deemed over the hill by many, Cristiano Ronaldo answered everything in the best possible fashion with another record-breaking display on Thursday. Just another week then in the glittering career of the 37-year-old Portugal talisman who attracts plaudits and criticism like no other player in the history of the game.

Soccer-Apologetic Embolo gives Swiss 1-0 victory over Cameroon

Switzerland edged Cameroon 1-0 courtesy of a goal against the run of play by apologetic Breel Embolo versus the country of his birth for an opening win in World Cup Group G at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday. While it was a good day for the Swiss it was a bad one for African football, whose teams in Qatar have yet to score a goal in the tournament.

Soccer-Brazil expect Neymar to carry on in World Cup despite ankle injury

Brazilian striker Neymar should be fine to continue in the World Cup despite limping off with a swollen ankle during his team's 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday, coach Tite said.

"We are confident that Neymar will continue playing, he will continue playing in the World Cup," Tite told reporters, confessing that he was initially unaware of his striker's injury.

NHL-Maple Leafs great Salming dies at 71 after battle with ALS

Toronto Maple Leafs great Borje Salming, whose accomplishments and longevity in the NHL paved the way for many European stars in the 1970s, has died at the age of 71, his former team said on Thursday. Salming, who became the first Swedish player inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, announced in August that he had been diagnosed with the progressive nervous disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

