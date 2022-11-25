Soccer-World Cup 2022: Potential routes to final for Spain
Spain are looking to win their second World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their possible routes to the final: HOW CAN SPAIN QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?
* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds begin on Dec. 3 and can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner. * Spain are top of Group E on three points having beaten Costa Rica 7-0. Japan, who also have three points, are second with a goal difference of one following a 2-1 win over Germany.
* If Spain beat Germany on Sunday, they will qualify for the round of 16. WHO ARE SPAIN'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE ROUND OF 16?
* If Spain qualify for the round of 16, they will be pitted against a team from Group F - Belgium, Croatia, Morocco or Canada. * If Spain finish as runners-up in Group E, their round of 16 tie will be against the winners of Group F, potentially Belgium or 2018 finalists Croatia.
* If Spain win Group E, their round of 16 tie will be against the runners-up of Group F. WHO ARE SPAIN'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE QUARTER-FINALS?
* If Spain win Group E, they could encounter Brazil in the quarter-finals, provided the five-times champions win Group G and beat the runners-up from Group H - Portugal, South Korea, Uruguay or Ghana. * If Spain finish as Group E runners-up, they will likely face Portugal in the quarter-finals, if the Euro 2016 winners are able to win Group H and beat the runners-up from Group G - Brazil, Switzerland, Cameroon or Serbia.
WHO ARE SPAIN'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS? * If Spain were to make it to the semi-finals as Group E winners, they could potentially face either the Netherlands or two-times World Cup winners Argentina.
* If Spain reach the semi-finals as Group E runners-up, they could be up against either England or 2018 champions France. WHO COULD SPAIN FACE IN THE FINAL?
* If Spain go all the way to the final as Group E winners, they could potentially find themselves taking on France on Dec. 18. * If Spain are able to make it to the final as Group E runners-up, they could instead be facing off against Brazil.
