Left Menu

Soccer-Senegal win puts hosts Qatar on brink of World Cup elimination

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 20:30 IST
Soccer-Senegal win puts hosts Qatar on brink of World Cup elimination

Senegal strikers Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng scored to secure a deserved 3-1 victory over Qatar and send the host nation to the brink of elimination following their World Cup Group A clash at Al Thumama Stadium on Friday.

Senegal have three points from their two games and meet Ecuador in a final pool clash on Tuesday, while Qatar still have no points and will be out of the tournament if Netherlands beat Ecuador or that match ends in a draw later on Friday. A howler from Boualem Khoukhi allowed Dia to net the opener four minutes before halftime when the defender got the ball caught under his feet as he tried to clear before Diedhiou headed in a second and Dieng made sure of the win late on.

Qatar scored their first ever World Cup goal with 12 minutes of ordinary time remaining as Ghana-born striker Mohammed Muntari headed in Ismail Mohamad's cross but the rare moment of celebration for the home supporters proved only a consolation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022