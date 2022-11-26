PKL: Guman Singh and Ashish star as U Mumba down Bengal Warriors

Left Menu

Guman Singh and Ashish dished out impressive performances as U Mumba defeated Bengal Warriors 49-41 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Guman emerged as the best player for U Mumba with 14 points, while his fellow raider Ashish chipped in with 13 points in the match.

Guman picked up a couple of raid points to give U Mumba a 4-2 lead in the fifth minute. Guman continued to showcase top form and reduced the Warriors to just one member on the mat in the seventh minute.

Moments later, Guman pulled off another magnificent raid to help his team inflict an 'All Out' and take a massive lead at 12-4.

However, Vaibhav Garje and Girish Maruti Ernak scored tackle points and kept the Warriors in the game at 9-13. The Bengal side kept fighting and inflicted an 'All Out' just before half-time, but they were still behind the Mumbai team at 21-23 at the end of the first half.

The two sides were neck-and-neck in the opening minutes of the second half. Guman led the charge for U Mumba, while the Warriors banked on Maninder Singh.

But U Mumba managed to stay ahead at 27-24 in the 25th minute.

Guman Singh pulled off a magnificent raid in the 28th minute to extend Mumbai's lead to 31-27.

U Mumba rode on the momentum and inflicted an 'All Out' to lead 37-30 in the 33rd minute.

Thereafter, raider Ashish and defender Rinku stepped up their game as the Mumbai side took a massive 47-37 lead in the 39th minute.

U Mumba continued to step on the pedal and eventually closed out on a comprehensive victory.

