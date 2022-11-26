Left Menu

Mohun Bagan back to winning ways, Hyderabad lose top spot

ATK Mohun Bagan rode on Hugo Boumous first-half strike to defeat defending champions Hyderabad FC 1-0 and return to winning ways in the Indian Super League at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.Smarting from a 0-3 reversal in Goa, the home side started on the front foot in what turned out to be a feisty first half with Boumous finding the winning strike in the 11th minute.Liston Colaco played Boumous through from the right side of central midfield after drawing Hyderabad FCs defence towards him.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 22:38 IST
Mohun Bagan back to winning ways, Hyderabad lose top spot
  • Country:
  • India

ATK Mohun Bagan rode on Hugo Boumous' first-half strike to defeat defending champions Hyderabad FC 1-0 and return to winning ways in the Indian Super League at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

Smarting from a 0-3 reversal in Goa, the home side started on the front foot in what turned out to be a feisty first half with Boumous finding the winning strike in the 11th minute.

Liston Colaco played Boumous through from the right side of central midfield after drawing Hyderabad FC's defence towards him. He was fouled in the process, but the referee played advantage, allowing Boumous to break through on goal. As Hyderabad FC's defence recovered, Boumous drew them in before playing Ashique Kuruniyan through on the left side. The winger burst forward before whipping it across goal to find Boumous at the far post, who finished off the job he started.

This was the second straight loss for the Nizams as they were displaced from the top spot in the ISL standings, while the Mariners rose to fourth place in the standings.

In the 41st minute, ATKMB suffered a big blow when their forward Manvir Singh was injured by a full-blooded crunching tackle by Hitesh.

Hyderabad FC's first shot on target came in the 73rd minute, when Bartholomew Ogbeche was teed up from a freekick just outside the box.

The striker's right-footed shot was hit with force, but Vishal Kaith managed to get behind the ball and punch it away to his left. Hyderabad FC travel to Chennai on December 3 for their next game, while ATK Mohun Bagan play away against Bengaluru FC on the same day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global
4
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022