Ravina strikes gold on final day, India ends campaign with 11 medals

Reigning Asian champion Ravina displayed splendid tenacity to punch her way to gold in the 63kg category final as India ended the Youth Mens and Womens World Boxing Championships with 11 medals in La Nucia, Spain.Ravina was up against Megan deCler of Netherlands in her final bout.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 17:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Reigning Asian champion Ravina displayed splendid tenacity to punch her way to gold in the 63kg category final as India ended the Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships with 11 medals in La Nucia, Spain.

Ravina was up against Megan deCler of Netherlands in her final bout. In spite of not getting off to the best of starts, the Indian pugilist utilised her technical ability and quick movement to mount an impressive comeback against her Dutch opponent. The fiercely contested bout finished in favour of the 2022 Asian Youth gold medallist Indian who won 4-3 by split decision after the bout was reviewed In the other final, Kirti (81+ kg) lost 0-5 to 2022 European youth champion Cliona Elizabeth D'Arcy of Ireland to settle for a silver.

India was a dominant force at the event as the 25-member team bagged 11 medals -- four gold, three silver and four bronze. Overall, 17 Indians had qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament which was more than any other country in this edition.

India won the highest number of medals -- eight -- in the women's section, followed by Kazakhstan (5) and Uzbekistan (4).

In the men's category, youth Asian champions Vanshaj (63.5kg), Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) grabbed a gold each while Ashish (54kg) took a silver.

This year's championships witnessed participation of close to 600 boxers from 73 countries.

Indian medallists: Women: Gold: Ravina (63kg), Devika Ghorpade (52kg) Silver: Kirti (81+kg), Bhawna Sharma (48kg) Bronze : Muskan (75kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg), Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg), Tamanna (50kg) Men: Gold: Vanshaj (63.5kg), Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) Silver: Ashish (54kg).

