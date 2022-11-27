Left Menu

Soccer-Croatia's Vlasic replaced by Livaja against Canada

Vlasic, who was substituted at halftime in their opening 0-0 draw with Morocco after suffering a calf injury, was replaced in the starting line-up by Marko Livaja in the only change to the side. Canada's Atiba Hutchinson will become the first man to win 100 caps for the country after he was named in their staring line-up.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 20:22 IST
Teams: Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Marko Livaja, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic.

Canada: Milan Borjan, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Alistair Johnston, Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David

