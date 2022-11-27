Diksha, Vani tied 41st in Spain

India's Vani Kapoor shot 3-under 70 to salvage the week at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España and was placed tied 41st along with compatriot Diksha Dagar. Kapoor, who shot 74-76 on first two days was one-over for 54 holes.

Also shooting under par was Amandeep Drall with 2-under 71 after first two days of 76-74. Diksha, after 73-72 on first two days, added 75 on the third to be one-over alongside Kapoor. While both Dagar and Kapoor were tied 41st, Drall was tied 48th.

Morgane Metraux held a two-shot lead with one round left to go. The 25-year-old began the day a few shots off the lead and fired a round of 67 (-6) to put herself on 14-under-par at the top of the leader board.

Metraux, who won the 2022 Ladies Italian Open, began her round with back-to-back birdies on two and three before rolling in two more on nine and ten.

Three players are in a tie for second place after 54 holes with Sweden's Caroline Hedwall, Ireland's Leona Maguire and Spanish amateur Cayetana Fernandez all on 12-under-par.

It was another solid day for six-time LET winner Hedwall as she carded a round of 69 (-4) which included three bogeys, five birdies and a tap-in eagle.

Ireland's Leona Maguire headed into the tournament after a second-place finish at the CME Tour Group Championship and has played consistently throughout the week.

Defending champion Carlota Ciganda is in prime position heading into the final day and sits only three shots back on 11-under-par in outright fifth place. The Spaniard signed for a round of five-under 68 which included an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys on day three.

Three players are in a share of sixth place with Spanish amateur Carla Tejedo Mulet, England's Cara Gainer and 2022 Race to Costa del Sol leader Linn Grant on nine-under-par.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)