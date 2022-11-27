Avani beats Mannat Brar in final to retain the All-India Ladies Amateur title

India’s top amateur Avani Prashanth, who has dominated the domestic scene, retained her All-India Ladies Amateur title with a 3&2 win over her national teammate Mannat Brar here on Sunday.

Avani, whose last start was a 13-shot win while playing against professionals on the Women’s Pro Golf Tour, dominated the week by first winning the Billoo Sethi Trophy for the 36-hole stroke play segment and then won five matches in match play in a long week at the iconic Royal Calcutta Golf Club.

The All India Ladies Amateur is the most prestigious women’s event dating back to 1906.

Avani, who is inching towards a Top-100 world ranking (111th at the start of the week), became the first player since Irina Brar to win back-to-back Ladies Nationals. Brar won in 2005 and 2006.

The teenager, who has been winning most of the events on the amateur circuit, topped the stroke play with even par rounds of 72-72. Five shots behind her was Mannat Brar in second place with 74-75.

In the match play, Avani beat Aarushi Bhanot 5&3 in first round, got the better of Snigdha Goswami 3&2 in pre-quarterfinals and defeated Vidhatri Urs 2&1 in the quarterfinals, which was her toughest round. In the semifinals, Avani got past Rishika Muralidhar 4&3 to set up a 36-hole final with Mannat Brar.

Brar beat Renee Rane 3&2, Ananya Garg 1-up, Sinjini Mukerjee 5&3 and Saanvi Somu 3&1 in the semifinals.

In the 36-hole gruelling final, Avani got the better of Mannat Brar 3&2.

