Sports News Roundup: Auger-Aliassime shines as Canada win first Davis Cup title; Costa Rica rebound from drubbing to stun Japan and more

Soccer-'Very much alive' - Costa Rica kept the faith, says coach

Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez said they were not dead following the hammering by Spain in their opening World Cup match, and they are still very much alive after their last-gasp victory over Japan on Sunday. Costa Rica claimed a surprise 1-0 victory in Group E at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, putting a huge dent in Japan's hopes of reaching the last 16.

Soccer-Costa Rica rebound from drubbing to stun Japan

Costa Rica put a huge dent in Japan's hopes of reaching the World Cup last 16 when they rebounded from their 7-0 hammering by Spain to claim a surprise 1-0 victory in Group E on Sunday. The door was ajar for Japan to seal their place in the knockout round after their historic opening win over Germany on the same day as Costa Rica's collapse.

Tennis-Auger-Aliassime shines as Canada win first Davis Cup title

Canada won their first Davis Cup title on Sunday after Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-4 to give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in Malaga, Spain. The world number six showed his prodigious talent once again as he produced 16 winners compared to five from his opponent and basked in the cheers of his compatriots as he struck a lethal forehand to clinch the title.

Iran tells Klinsmann to quit FIFA job after 'outrageous' rebuke of team

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz lambasted German soccer icon Juergen Klinsmann for criticising his team's World Cup conduct, calling his remarks a "disgrace to football" and urging him to quit his FIFA post, as Iran's soccer federation demanded an apology. In comments as an analyst with broadcaster BBC, Germany's 1990 World Cup winner Klinsmann accused Iran of systematic gamesmanship during their stunning 2-0 stoppage-time win over Wales on Friday and said Queiroz's record with other national teams made him the right match for Iran.

Soccer-Canada score their first goal in history of men's World Cup

Alphonso Davies became the first Canadian man to score a goal at a World Cup when he beat Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic in the second minute of their second Group F match in Doha on Sunday. Canada, taking part in their second men's World Cup, last qualified for the tournament in 1986, where they crashed out at the group stage both winless and goaless.

Analysis-Soccer-Timid Moriyasu in the spotlight as Costa Rica tear up the script

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu, hailed as a tactical mastermind after the victory over Germany, was left with egg on his face on Sunday after Costa Rica produced a similarly stunning upset to blow World Cup Group E wide open. Moriyasu's extreme caution was perhaps justified against Germany but to keep the attacking talent at his disposal on the bench against a team that lost their tournament opener 7-0 looked like a waste bordering on the criminal.

Soccer-Paqueta illness gives Brazil another selection headache

Five-times world champions Brazil could be without midfielder Lucas Paqueta for their next World Cup Group G game against Switzerland on Monday. Brazil were already set to miss their talisman Neymar and reliable full back Danilo, both ruled out by ankle injuries suffered in their opening 2-0 win over Serbia.

Soccer-Uruguay wary of Portugal but hope to repeat 2018 feat

Uruguay want an improved performance against Portugal in their second game of the World Cup and would love to repeat their win over the Europeans at the 2018 tournament, coach Diego Alonso said on Sunday. "About what happened four years ago, it's a different match, we have different players, it will be a completely different match," Alonso said.

Tennis-List of Davis Cup winners

List of Davis Cup winners since the competition began in 1900: 2022: Canada bt Australia 2-0

Soccer-Portugal's Santos crossing his fingers as injury worries mount

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said he hoped central defender Danilo Pereira would not be sidelined with injury for long and there were also fitness concerns about midfielder Otavio ahead of Monday's World Cup match against Uruguay. Pereira, who plays his club football at Paris St Germain, suffered three broken ribs in training on Saturday, ruling him out of the rematch of the 2018 World Cup round of 16 clash, which Uruguay won 2-1.

