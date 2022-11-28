Left Menu

Soccer-We're not there yet, Dalic says after Croatia beat Canada

"We should not be carried away by euphoria." The 56-year-old coach gave credit to Canada, who took a shock lead after just 68 seconds when Alphonso Davies scored their first goal at a men's World Cup finals to take the lead.

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 00:55 IST
Soccer-We're not there yet, Dalic says after Croatia beat Canada

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic was delighted to see his side hit some of their best form at times in their 4-1 World Cup Group F win over Canada, but he says there is still work to do in the last game against Belgium if they are to progress.

After a dull scoreless draw with Morocco in their opening game, the Croatians roared back from the concession of an early goal to win 4-1 and though a draw with Belgium will get them to the last 16, Dalic said his side will be going for the win. "We made a small step here, but we are far from our ultimate goal...we must not accept the option of having only one point at the end the match with Belgium," he told a news conference. "We should not be carried away by euphoria."

The 56-year-old coach gave credit to Canada, who took a shock lead after just 68 seconds when Alphonso Davies scored their first goal at a men's World Cup finals to take the lead. "We played an extraordinary Canada, they were full of energy. They scored a goal in the first minutes that gave them more energy and power, but we managed to stabilize ourselves," Dalic said.

Two goals from Andrej Kramaric plus one each from Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer blew away the last of the Canadian resistance, wiping out any chance they had of qualifying and moving Croatia to the top of the group. In their path stand Belgium in the final group game, a team that has not impressed yet but that is still brimming with talent. ​

"This is a World Cup, there are no easy games. It will be a difficult game, Belgium need a win but we will also aim for a win," Dalic said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global
3
Kim's daughter called 'most beloved' child in 2nd appearance

Kim's daughter called 'most beloved' child in 2nd appearance

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022