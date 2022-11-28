Left Menu

Confident of qualifying for semi-finals directly: Puneri Paltan's captain Fazel Atrachali

Puneri Paltan defeated Telugu Titans 38-25 to register their fifth consecutive victory of the season.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 18:34 IST
Confident of qualifying for semi-finals directly: Puneri Paltan's captain Fazel Atrachali
Puneri Paltan in action against Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League (Image: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Puneri Paltan registered their fifth consecutive victory after defeating Telugu Titans 38-25 to put themselves in a great position to qualify for the semi-finals directly. Speaking about their victory, Puneri Paltan's Captain Fazel Atrachali said, "We are quite confident that we will finish in the top two at the end of the league stage. We are hoping to win the next few matches. We have played very well in defence and offence in our recent games. Everything is going great for us."

The skipper added, "We looked to experiment a bit in the last five minutes of the match as we had already sealed the game by then. I told the raiders to try to pick up raid points and work on their mistakes if they made any. We also tried different defensive combinations in the last few minutes of the game." Meanwhile, the Puneri Paltan Head Coach BC Ramesh expressed that the team will field new faces in their upcoming matches, "We'll look to give opportunities to players on the bench in our upcoming matches. There are good players on our bench as well so we'll feel good to give them chances. They are also waiting for opportunities to showcase their talent."

The UP Yoddhas will look to continue their form when they take on Bengal Warriors on Monday, but they will face a strong challenge from Bengal's raiders Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav. The Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking to string a few more wins together as they also have a great chance to finish in the top two. Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans will hope for raider Abhishek Singh to strike form.

Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League is being broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards every day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022