Soccer-Brazil and Switzerland scoreless at halftime in World Cup clash
Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 22:17 IST
Brazil and Switzerland were deadlocked at 0-0 in their World Cup Group G game at the 974 Stadium on Monday after a first half with plenty of intricate play and more than a few misplaced passes from both sides.
Vinicius Junior volleyed Raphinha's superb cross on target in the 27th minute, but Swiss keeper Yann Sommer was able to steer his mis-hit effort away to safety. Sommer also saved a well-struck shot from Raphinha four minutes later to keep the game scoreless at the break.
