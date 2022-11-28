Important not to get carried away by pace and bounce at Perth: Jason Holder

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has said he wants the Caribbean bowlers to make Australian batsmen 'work out of their skins' to score runs in the upcoming Test series Down Under. The first test of the upcoming two-match Test series begins at Perth on November 30, Wednesday.

"The most important thing for our bowlers is to make sure the Australian batters work really hard for their runs," Holder was quoted as telling ESPN Cricinfo. According to reports, the West Indian pace attack has been advised by the team's coaching staff to be controlled and patient against the 'skilled' Australia batters on what is anticipated to be a bouncy and rapid Optus Stadium pitch -- a far cry from the slower Caribbean surfaces.

West Indies are the underdogs going into the two-Test series as they haven't won a Test on Australian soil Australia in the last 25 years. However, the gifted Caribbean quicks give fans a reason for optimism, especially with the pitches expected to be fresh and bowler-friendly. According to reports, the Caribbean quicks have been warned against bowling too full or too short on a pitch where runs can be scored quickly, despite the temptation to unleash an all-out attack on a squad which is returning to the longer format after a four-month Test layoff.

The Barbadian stressed the importance of maintaining the right line and length on the Perth surface. He said that while quicker bowlers can get excited by the pace and bounce on offer at Perth, they must understand the importance of tight lines and lengths and getting acclimatised to the conditions quickly. Holder said to beat Australia in their own backyard, the Caribbean bowlers will have to rise to the occasion to restrict experienced Baggy Green batters from the get-go.

"People get carried away seeing carry and bounce, but you still have got to find a really good length suitable for the wicket," Holder said on Monday, adding, "Understanding when to attack, when to defend and just understanding the context of scenarios and the phase of the game (will be the keys to success)." "I think the most important thing for our bowlers is to make sure the Australian batters work really hard for their runs. We've just got to assess the conditions early and make the necessary adjustments," Holder added.

However, the tall all-rounder, who will be one of West Indies' key personnel with both the ball and the willow against the seasoned Aussies, did not bowl in the side's two tour games. Fiery quick Alzarri Joseph, who will play his maiden Test for the West Indies on Australian soil, will also be a big talking point in the Australian dressing room going into the series. Joseph is anticipated to being utilised in short, sharp bursts in warm Perth in an effort to get him to go full-throttle at the Aussie batters.

Heaping praise on the young Caribbean speedster, the former West India skipper called Joseph a "pacy and pugnacious bowler who perpetually clocks more than 90mph(145 kph)". "He has matured as a player by shouldering responsibility since his debut in 2016," Holder said, adding that a "a shy guy has transformed into a force to reckon with".

"He's got pace and he's very aggressive. A guy who will be an enforcer," Holder said of Joseph, adding that extra responsibility on him shows underlines Joseph's growing maturity after making his Test debut as a 19-year-old in 2016. The Caribbean squad celebrated Joseph's 26th birthday, with everybody around him bonding and exuding positive vibes ahead of the crucial Test series.

"I was actually quite shocked that he's 26... we celebrated his birthday on tour recently," Holder said, adding, "It's amazing how time that has flown, so good to see him fit and healthy. He's obviously developed a lot as he was very introverted, and didn't say much in the dressing room. He's a lot more comfortable around his peers, he's one of the more seasoned campaigners when it comes to all-format cricket." On his side drawing a lot of flak following its ignominious exit at the T20 World Cup, the ex-skipper said the team had overcome the disappointment of a failed cmpaign at the showpiece event and was ready for a 'cracker of a series'.

"We've been through a lot as a side and it's not going to be an easy tour," Holder admitted. Jayden Seales, who has exploded into the Test cricket scene with 36 wickets at 21.77 from nine games, is likely to form a potent pace pair with Joseph.

"I think Jayden has a lot of skill, has swing and control. I think those are his two greatest attributes," Holder said, adding, "Maybe there won't be much swing in these conditions but he's good enough to extract some seam movement." (ANI)

