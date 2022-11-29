Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to become third team into last 16

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday with two goals from midfielder Bruno Fernandes to become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage. The Europeans had dominated possession before Fernandes' 54th minute cross floated past Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, who was rooted to the spot as Cristiano Ronaldo rose to head the ball and initially celebrated the goal as his.

Analysis-At Qatar World Cup, Mideast tensions spill into stadiums

The first World Cup in the Middle East has become a showcase for the political tensions crisscrossing one of the world's most volatile regions and the ambiguous role often played by host nation Qatar in its crises. Iran's matches have been the most politically charged as fans voice support for protesters who have been boldly challenging the clerical leadership at home. They have also proved diplomatically sensitive for Qatar which has good ties to Tehran.

Soccer-U.S. Soccer briefly removed emblem from Iran flag to show support for protesters

The United States Soccer Federation temporarily displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic as a show of solidarity with protesters in Iran ahead of the two teams' World Cup clash on Tuesday. A now-deleted graphic of the Group B standings posted on Saturday across U.S. Soccer's official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts displayed the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colours.

Motor racing-Retiring Brawn says he leaves F1 as strong as it has ever been

Formula One managing director Ross Brawn said on Monday he was heading into retirement with the sport on a new path and as strong as it has ever been. The 68-year-old Briton, one of the most respected and successful figures in Formula One and whose last race was this month's Abu Dhabi season-ender, said it was time to pass the baton to others.

NFL-Browns return Watson to roster after suspension

The Cleveland Browns returned quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has faced allegations of sexually assaulting women, to their 53-man roster on Monday after an 11-game suspension without pay for violating the National Football League's personal conduct policy. Watson, a three-times Pro Bowl selection, is expected to start Sunday's away game against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Soccer-Casemiro magic sends Brazil through as Vini shines

Doha's Stadium 974 thrummed to the samba beat on Monday night as Brazilian fans brought Latin American swagger to this patch of Qatar and Casemiro fired Brazil into the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup finals with a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. The midfielder's spectacular 83rd minute goal sent Brazil through with a game to spare and lit a touch paper to a contest that up to then had struggled to smoulder.

Iran's Queiroz dismisses 'mental games', hopes less politics at next World Cup

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz on Monday said he hoped the next World Cup would feature less about politics and more about football, stressing there were better ways to use the sport as a force for good. Queiroz's team have been dragged into a political crisis at home, pressured by protesters seeking to challenge the legitimacy of Iran's clerical rulers to side with them publicly and condemn a deadly state crackdown.

Golf-Tiger withdraws from Hero World Challenge with foot injury

Tiger Woods on Monday announced he will not compete at this week's Hero World Challenge due to a foot injury that is making it difficult for him to walk but said he still plans to compete at two events in December. Woods, who turns 47 next month and has not competed since missing the cut at the British Open in July, said he developed the injury to his right heel while preparing for the annual charity tournament in the Bahamas.

NBA roundup: Ivica Zubac's historic night helps Clippers down Pacers

Ivica Zubac scored 31 points and grabbed 29 rebounds, the most for a Clipper in a single game in more than 34 years, as host Los Angeles cruised past the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday. Zubac led a Clippers side playing once again without All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, with his career high in rebounds highlighting an all-around stellar performance. The 29 boards were the franchise's most since Michael Cage snared 30 in a game in April 1988. He also shot a blistering 14 of 17 from the floor, falling just one point short of matching his career high in scoring before fouling out.

Soccer-Ghana hold off battling South Korea to win dramatic match

Ghana survived a furious late siege of their goal to revive their World Cup chances in a dramatic Group H clash on Monday, holding off South Korea to secure a 3-2 victory that was greeted with as much relief as it was celebration. The African side earned their first points of the tournament and can still reach the second round on the back of two goals from Mohammed Kudus and desperate defending in a roller-coaster match at the Education City Stadium.

