Umran's speed helps me to deceive batters with lesser pace: Arshdeep Singh

Their bowling styles are like chalk and cheese but Arshdeep Singh finds Umran Malik's frightening pace beneficial as the batters are always struggling to adjust due to the marked difference in their respective speed.

The Jammu pace sensation is one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket alongside South African Anrich Nortje, Englishman Mark Wood to name a few, who regularly hit 150 clicks.

Arshdeep is more of a swing bowler, who normally when in rhythm, hits around early 130 kmph mark.

Both the IPL performers made their ODI debut against New Zealand in the opening game in Auckland and the Punjab man wants the partnership to continue forever.

''It is always good to bowl alongside Umran and he is also fun-loving so the dressing room atmosphere remains nice,'' Arshdeep said ahead of the third and final ODI against New Zealand, here on Wednesday. ''As far as bowling is concerned, I get a lot of benefit from Umran's bowling as batters need to adjust heavily from 155 kmph to 135 kmph. And they get deceived by pace and we enjoy bowling with each other. I expect we are able to continue this partnership for longest time,'' he said.

Having made a name in T20Is, Arshdeep doesn't want to change too much while playing the 50-over format.

''My way of bowling is attack at the start and defensive at the end in T20Is. Not very different in ODIs for me and wherever I get a chance, I will try to do well.'' Fans have a right to criticise ================== Arshdeep in his short career has already seen the ugly side of fandom when he was mercilessly trolled on social media after India's loss to Pakistan in an Asia Cup game in Dubai. A drunk fan had also abused him while he was getting into the team bus.

But showing maturity beyond years, the 23-year-old said that he has learnt to take everything in his stride.

''If you do well, you get love and praise and when you don't, the fans have the right to criticise us. They also love the game and the team. You will get love and brickbats both along the way but key is to accept both with equal humility,'' Arshdeep said.

Recently in Australia, he got a lot of support and there were quite a number of devoted Arshdeep fans, who would have his photographs printed on their T-shirts.

''It feels great to see (people wearing T-shirt with his photo) and pen lyrics dedicated to him but focus is always on the game, good or bad, one needs to conduct one's self well,'' he said.

For him staying in the moment is the most important thing.

''When you play the game, you want to enjoy rather than think that I want to be the main bowler of the side. You want to stay in the moment rather than think where I will be one year down the line. If you stay in present, it helps you as a player,'' said Arshdeep, who has 33 wickets in 21 T20Is.

About the rain-affected series, he said that some things are beyond anyone's control.

''Weather is not in our control and even during breaks one needs to be mentally prepared. We need to follow the process and there should be no let up in preparation,'' he concluded.

