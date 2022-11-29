There are no cowards in Australian team: Cummins hits back at Langer

Test captain Pat Cummins on Tuesday strongly hit back at former coach Justin Langer, saying there are ''no cowards'' in the Australian team and added that his unsavoury comments won't distract them ahead of their Test series against West Indies.

Last week, Langer had lasted out at the ''cowards'' in the national team, saying he ''hated'' that some players were going behind his back and leaking details from inside the dressing room.

''There's no cowards in an Australian cricket team, not ever,'' Cummins told reporters on Tuesday ahead of their opening Test here.

''I'd probably never disclose private conversations. I think it's disappointing sometimes the focus gets drawn to off-field issues but it hasn't really affected our team.'' Langer had stepped down as chief coach in February after he was not offered a long-term contract extension by Cricket Australia.

The 52-year-old had faced complaints about his ''rigid'' coaching style from senior players such as Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins and former Test captain Tim Paine.

However, Langer later retracted from his comments, saying ''they're like my little brothers!'' ''I think there's no ill will to what he was trying to do and he clarified afterwards,'' Cummins said.

''I think he had a think about it and clarified it, so thank him for that. But we're really proud of the last 12 months, how we've fronted up, the way we've played, the way we've conducted ourselves. Players can certainly hold their heads high.'' ''He'll be in and around here commentating so it'll be good,'' Cummins said referring to Langer's commentary stint as as a broadcaster for channel Seven.

