Motor racing-Binotto resigns as Ferrari F1 team boss

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 14:27 IST
Motor racing-Binotto resigns as Ferrari F1 team boss
Mattia Binotto Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ferrari Formula One boss Mattia Binotto has handed in his resignation and will leave at the end of the year, the Italian team said on Tuesday.

"I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari," Ferrari quoted Binotto as saying in a statement.

