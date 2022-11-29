Motor racing-Binotto resigns as Ferrari F1 team boss
Ferrari Formula One boss Mattia Binotto has handed in his resignation and will leave at the end of the year, the Italian team said on Tuesday.
"I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari," Ferrari quoted Binotto as saying in a statement.
