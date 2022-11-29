Soccer-Senegal penalty gives them 1-0 halftime lead over Ecuador
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 29-11-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 21:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A 44th-minute penalty by Ismaila Sarr gave Senegal a 1-0 halftime lead against Ecuador in their decisive Group A match that will see one of them through to the knockout stage of the World Cup on Tuesday.
Senegal need to win to qualify but remain in contention if they draw and Qatar beat Netherlands in the other Group A match. Ecuador need to win or draw to progress but will remain in contention if they lose and Qatar upset the Dutch, who were leading 1-0 at halftime.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Cup
- Qatar
- Dutch
- Group A
- Netherlands
- Ecuador
- Senegal
- Ismaila Sarr
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Depay fit for World Cup but might not start Netherlands’ opening game
China's Xi invites Dutch PM for visit, says don't politicise trade
Soccer-Dutch fans right to boycott World Cup-Van Gaal
Dutch power grid firm may ask customers to avoid peak hours
Dutch court sentences three to life in prison for 2014 downing of MH17