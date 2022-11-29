Soccer-Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 to top World Cup Group A
Cody Gakpo continued his prolific run with a third goal in as many games and Frenkie de Jong also scored as the Netherlands beat hosts Qatar 2-0 on Tuesday to finish top of World Cup Group A.
Gakpo's powerful 26th-minute strike came after passes from Memphis Depay and Davy Klaassen, and De Jong was quickest to react in the 50th minute when Depay's shot from point-blank range was well saved by Qatar goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham.
The Dutch, who finished on seven points, await the outcome of the Group B matches later on Tuesday to discover the identity of their last-16 opponents on Saturday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)
