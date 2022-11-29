Left Menu

Soccer-Koulibaly strike sends Senegal into last 16 with Ecuador win

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 22:29 IST
Captain Kalidou Koulibaly's second-half strike earned Senegal a 2-1 win against Ecuador that sent the African team into the knockout phase of the World Cup for the second time on Tuesday.

Koulibaly fired home from a clearance in the 70th minute, three minutes after Moises Caicedo had cancelled out Ismaila Sarr's first-half penalty, to put Senegal on six points in Group A, one behind the Netherlands who beat hosts Qatar 2-0. Ecuador, who needed a draw to qualify for the last 16 for the second time after 2006, end up third on four points after a game played to the relentless beat of the Senegal fans' drums.

Senegal, who reached the quarter-finals in 2002 in their previous visit of the knockout phase, will face the winners of Group B, which features England, Iran, the United States and Wales.

