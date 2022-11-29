Soccer-Koulibaly strike sends Senegal into last 16 with Ecuador win

Captain Kalidou Koulibaly's second-half strike earned Senegal a 2-1 win against Ecuador that sent the African team into the knockout phase of the World Cup for the second time on Tuesday.

Koulibaly fired home from a clearance in the 70th minute, three minutes after Moises Caicedo had cancelled out Ismaila Sarr's first-half penalty, to put Senegal on six points in Group A, one behind the Netherlands who beat hosts Qatar 2-0. Ecuador, who needed a draw to qualify for the last 16 for the second time after 2006, end up third on four points after a game played to the relentless beat of the Senegal fans' drums.

Senegal, who reached the quarter-finals in 2002 in their previous visit of the knockout phase, will face the winners of Group B, which features England, Iran, the United States and Wales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)