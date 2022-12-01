FACTBOX-Soccer-Netherlands v United States World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

The Netherlands play the United States in the last 16 at the World Cup in Doha on Saturday. When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 1800, local (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

Where: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Capacity: 45,857

Odds (after 90 minutes): Netherlands win: 10/11

United States win: 10/3 Draw: 23/10

Key stats: * The Netherlands have been World Cup runners-up three times - in 1974, 1978, and 2010 - but have yet to win it.

* The Dutch secured a spot in the Round of 16 by finishing top of Group A, beating African champions Senegal 2-0, hosting Qatar 2-0, and drawing 1-1 draw Ecuador. * The Dutch are unbeaten in their last 18 games after their elimination at Euro 2020.

* Cody Gakpo has three goals in three games for the Dutch. * The United States reached the knockout stage by finishing second behind England in Group B, beating Iran and drawing with England and Wales.

* The United States are returning to the World Cup after failing to qualify for Russia 2018. * Defender DeAndre Yedlin is the only player in the U.S. squad with any World Cup experience.

Previous meetings: The United States and the Netherlands have met five times with the Dutch winning four. The Americans won their last meeting 4-3 in 2015.

