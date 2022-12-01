Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Netherlands v United States World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 1800 local (1500 GMT/1100 ET) Where: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Capacity: 45,857 Odds (after 90 minutes): Netherlands win: 10/11 United States win: 10/3 Draw: 23/10 Key stats: * The Netherlands have been World Cup runners-up three times - in 1974, 1978 and 2010 - but have yet to win it. * The Dutch secured a spot in the Round of 16 by finishing top of Group A, beating African champions Senegal 2-0, hosts Qatar 2-0 and drawing 1-1 draw Ecuador.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 15:00 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Netherlands v United States World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

The Netherlands play the United States in the last 16 at the World Cup in Doha on Saturday. When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 1800, local (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

Where: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Capacity: 45,857

Odds (after 90 minutes): Netherlands win: 10/11

United States win: 10/3 Draw: 23/10

Key stats: * The Netherlands have been World Cup runners-up three times - in 1974, 1978, and 2010 - but have yet to win it.

* The Dutch secured a spot in the Round of 16 by finishing top of Group A, beating African champions Senegal 2-0, hosting Qatar 2-0, and drawing 1-1 draw Ecuador. * The Dutch are unbeaten in their last 18 games after their elimination at Euro 2020.

* Cody Gakpo has three goals in three games for the Dutch. * The United States reached the knockout stage by finishing second behind England in Group B, beating Iran and drawing with England and Wales.

* The United States are returning to the World Cup after failing to qualify for Russia 2018. * Defender DeAndre Yedlin is the only player in the U.S. squad with any World Cup experience.

Previous meetings: The United States and the Netherlands have met five times with the Dutch winning four. The Americans won their last meeting 4-3 in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022