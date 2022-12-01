Left Menu

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ziyech, Nesyri help Morocco take 2-1 lead over Canada

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 22:16 IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: Ziyech, Nesyri help Morocco take 2-1 lead over Canada
Hakim Ziyech celebrates after scoring for Morocco against Canada (Image: FIFA World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En Nesyri helped Morocco take 2-1 lead against Canada in the first half of a Group F match being played here at Al Thumama Stadium. Nayef Aguerd's own goal helped the Canadians pull one goal back after trailing 0-2. The Morocco team took the lead in the fourth minute of the match when Hakim Ziyech's left-footed shot from outside the box hit bottom right corner.

Junior Hoilett of Canada was shown a yellow card for a bad foul. In the 15th minute, Tajon Buchanan of Canada made the first attempt for his side as his right-footed shot from the left side of the six-yard box missed to the left.

In the very next minute, Hakim Ziyech came close to scoring another goal when Sofiane Boufal's assist helped him take a left-footed shot from outside the box high and wide to the left. In the 23rd minute, Achraf Hakimi's assist with a through ball helped Youssef En-Nesyri take right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner as Moroccans took a 2-0 lead.

To make matters worse for Canadians Jonathan Osorio also got a yellow card for a bad foul. In the 40th minute, an own goal by Nayef Aguerd helped Canada pull one goal back. As Morocco went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Canada had a slightly more possession of 52 per cent in comparison to Morocco who had 48 but Morocco had two shots on target while Canada had none. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

