Left Menu

Cricket-England amass 657 all out in Rawalpindi test v Pakistan

Naseem finally ended Brook's 116-ball blitz which contained five sixes and 19 fours. Leg spinner Zahid bled 235 runs - most by any test debutant - in 33 overs for his four wickets.

Reuters | Rawalpindi | Updated: 02-12-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 12:46 IST
Cricket-England amass 657 all out in Rawalpindi test v Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A dominant England racked up a mammoth first innings total of 657 all out on day two of the opening test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Friday. Electing to bat on a flat track, England toyed with Pakistan's inexperienced bowling attack with four of their top five batsmen smashing rapid hundreds.

Resuming on 506-4 after thoroughly dominating the opening day of the contest, England batters continued to score at a breakneck pace even though Naseem Shah (3-140) made early inroads for Pakistan. Visiting skipper Ben Stokes fell after an 18-ball 41 and Liam Livingstone managed nine in his debut test but overnight batsman Harry Brook (153) was simply unstoppable.

Brook, who smashed six fours in a Saud Shakeel over on Thursday, milked 27 runs from a Zahid Mahmood over. Naseem finally ended Brook's 116-ball blitz which contained five sixes and 19 fours.

Leg spinner Zahid bled 235 runs - most by any test debutant - in 33 overs for his four wickets. England, on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005, are also scheduled to play in Multan and Karachi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 2025; Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico and more

Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetable...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022