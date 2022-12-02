Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-England v Senegal World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue, stats and odds

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 02-12-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 14:57 IST
England play Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday. When: Sunday, Dec. 4, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor Capacity: 68,895

Odds: England win: 1/2

Senegal win: 13/2 Draw: 29/10

Key stats: * After Marcus Rashford's second goal in their 3-0 win over Wales, England became the seventh team to reach the milestone of 100 World Cup goals after Brazil, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France and Spain.

* Senegal have reached the World Cup knockout stage for the second time. Their previous last 16 appearance came in 2002, when coach Aliou Cisse was captain. * England are unbeaten against African opposition in all 21 meetings. At the World Cup, they have won three and drawn three times against teams from Africa.

Previous meetings: * This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

