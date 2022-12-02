FACTBOX-Soccer-England v Senegal World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue, stats and odds
England play Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday. At the World Cup, they have won three and drawn three times against teams from Africa. Previous meetings: * This will be the first meeting between the two teams.
- Country:
- Qatar
England play Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday. When: Sunday, Dec. 4, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)
Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor Capacity: 68,895
Odds: England win: 1/2
Senegal win: 13/2 Draw: 29/10
Key stats: * After Marcus Rashford's second goal in their 3-0 win over Wales, England became the seventh team to reach the milestone of 100 World Cup goals after Brazil, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France and Spain.
* Senegal have reached the World Cup knockout stage for the second time. Their previous last 16 appearance came in 2002, when coach Aliou Cisse was captain. * England are unbeaten against African opposition in all 21 meetings. At the World Cup, they have won three and drawn three times against teams from Africa.
Previous meetings: * This will be the first meeting between the two teams.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
South Africa police arrest Israeli gang leader wanted for attempted murder
AfDB invests $20m in renewable energy private equity fund in sub-Saharan Africa
Germany commits €40million to support climate adaptation in fragile African states
Rugby-Italy beef up front row for physical clash with Boks
Italy cracks down on high-speed migrant traffickers