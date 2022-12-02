Sports News Roundup: Predators rally late, defeat Devils in OT; Tears of joy in Japan after nail-biting win over Spain and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

World Cup fans see double standard in stadium politics ban

When is it and is not it acceptable to display a political banner at the World Cup in Qatar? The answer seems to depend largely on the political message, with fans criticising what they see as inconsistent enforcement of FIFA rules by the host country. The first World Cup in the Middle East has been anything but insulated from the troubles of the volatile region, set against a backdrop of anti-government protests in Iran and an upsurge in Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Soccer-Dutch can overcome strong U.S. threat, says in-demand Van Gaal

Netherlands will not underestimate the United States when they meet in the World Cup last 16 this weekend, manager Louis van Gaal told a media conference on Friday that had almost as many questions about his future as it did about the knockout clash. Van Gaal described Saturday's opponents as very strong, while reporters from neighbouring Belgium made overtures for the combative coach to take over their national team after Roberto Martinez stepped down following Belgium's exit on Thursday.

NHL roundup: Predators rally late, defeat Devils in OT

Mikael Granlund scored with 10 seconds remaining in the third period and Ryan Johansen tallied 33 seconds into overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday in Newark, N.J. Granlund cleaned up a rebound in front of the net to forge a 3-3 tie. Nashville rode that momentum into overtime and took advantage of New Jersey's turnover in its own end before Johansen scored from the right hashmarks for his fifth career overtime goal.

Soccer-Berhalter hoping to draw on Dutch lessons in last 16 tie

United States coach Gregg Berhalter said he will look to draw on the lessons he learnt in the Netherlands during his playing career when the two teams face off on Saturday for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals. Former American international Berhalter signed his first professional contract with Dutch side PEC Zwolle and also played for Sparta Rotterdam and Cambuur Leeuwarden during an 18-year playing career.

Top 25 roundup: No. 2 Texas holds off No. 7 Creighton

Marcus Carr scored 19 points and Brock Cunningham hit two free throws with four seconds to play to ice the game as No. 2 Texas beat No. 7 Creighton 72-67 on Thursday in a Big East/Big 12 Battle game in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns (6-0), playing with their highest ranking since 2010, led by five points at halftime and took decisive charge midway through the second half when a 10-0 run pushed their advantage to 11 points.

Soccer-South Korea and Portugal deadlocked at 1-1 by halftime

South Korea and Portugal were level at 1-1 by halftime in their World Cup Group H clash on Friday, with Kim Young-gwon giving the Taeguk Warriors a lifeline in game they must win to stand a chance of reaching the knockout round. Portugal, already qualified for the last 16 and needing only a draw to be sure of top spot in the group, had grabbed the lead with a fifth minute goal from Ricardo Horta, who met a Diogo Dalot cross and hammered it home from close range.

Soccer-Over the line? Japan goal adds fuel to VAR debate

England's fiercely disputed third goal in the 1966 World Cup final was often cited as the kind of incident VAR would erase from the game forever but Japan's victory over Spain on Thursday triggered a new "was it over the line?" debate. Kaoru Mitoma's cutback for Ao Tanaka to give Japan a 2-1 lead was initially adjudged by South African referee Victor Gomes to have been from outside the field of play but the official reversed his decision after a lengthy VAR consultation.

Soccer-Tears of joy in Japan after nail-biting win over Spain

Japan erupted in cheers and tears after the national team's 2-1 win over Spain early on Friday, with crowds packing public viewing areas in the pre-dawn cold shrieking with joy as they stunned another global football power at the World Cup. Japan, who had also shocked Germany in their opener in Qatar, finished top of Group E to reach the last 16, a stage where they have faltered three times before.

Soccer-In Maradona's shadow, Messi strives for Argentina's forever love

Lionel Messi's passionate performances at the Qatar World Cup are earning him oodles of love from Argentines, but their old favouritism for Diego Maradona may resurface unless he brings home the trophy on his final attempt. The two diminutive and brilliant No. 10s have dazzled the world with their prolific goalscoring and strikingly similar styles, relying on low centre of gravity to swerve and slalom their way past defences, ball glued to flashing feet.

Soccer-Uruguay lead Ghana 2-0 at halftime after Ayew misses penalty

Uruguay broke their scoring duck at the World Cup on Friday to take a 2-0 halftime lead against Ghana in their Group H decider with a double from Giorgian de Arrascaeta, putting them on the verge of qualifying for the last 16. The South Americans' breakthrough came after Ghana's Andre Ayew had missed a penalty, hitting his shot softly at goalkeeper Sergio Rochet who was penalised for bringing down Mohammed Kudus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)