Soccer-United States v Netherlands teams
Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 19:10 IST
Following are the teams for the World Cup Round of 16 match between the United States and Netherlands in Qatar on Saturday.
United States: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Tim Weah, Jesus Ferreira Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Davy Klaassen, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.
