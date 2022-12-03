Left Menu

Soccer-United States v Netherlands teams

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2022 19:10 IST
Following are the teams for the World Cup Round of 16 match between the United States and Netherlands in Qatar on Saturday.

United States: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Tim Weah, Jesus Ferreira Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Davy Klaassen, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.

