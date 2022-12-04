Left Menu

HOLD-Soccer-Messi gives Argentina 1-0 halftime lead over Australia

Updated: 04-12-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 01:21 IST
Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 halftime lead over Australia in their last-16 match on Saturday to give the twice World Cup winners the upper hand as they seek a quarter-final spot.

Messi slotted home from just inside the area beyond the reach of goalkeeper Mat Ryan after 35 minutes of a scrappy first half with the only shot on target in the game so far. The goal from Messi, playing in the 1,000 match of his career, put Argentina on course for a clash with Netherlands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

