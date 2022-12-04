Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan 579 all out, England lead by 78

Openers Abdullah Shafique (114) and Imam-ul-Haque (121) and skipper Babar Azam (136) struck hundreds for the home side on a batting-friendly track. Off-spinner Will Jacks claimed 6-161 in his debut test for England who are on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005.

Reuters | Rawalpindi | Updated: 04-12-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 11:51 IST
Cricket-Pakistan 579 all out, England lead by 78
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan made 579 all out in reply to England's first innings total of 657 on day four of the opening test in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Openers Abdullah Shafique (114) and Imam-ul-Haque (121) and skipper Babar Azam (136) struck hundreds for the home side on a batting-friendly track.

Off-spinner Will Jacks claimed 6-161 in his debut test for England who are on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005. Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf batted but will not be able to bowl in the remainder of the match due to a strain in his right quad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022