Soccer-Brazil's Neymar to play against South Korea - coach
Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 18:19 IST
Neymar will play for Brazil in their World Cup last-16 match against South Korea, coach Tite said on Sunday.
Player Thiago Silva was asked during a news conference if Neymar would play and Tite took hold of the microphone and said "yes".
Neymar had faced a race against time to be fit after suffering an ankle injury earlier in the tournament.
