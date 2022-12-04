Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil's Neymar to play against South Korea - coach

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 18:19 IST
Neymar (Photo: Brazil football website) Image Credit: ANI

Neymar will play for Brazil in their World Cup last-16 match against South Korea, coach Tite said on Sunday.

Player Thiago Silva was asked during a news conference if Neymar would play and Tite took hold of the microphone and said "yes".

Neymar had faced a race against time to be fit after suffering an ankle injury earlier in the tournament.

