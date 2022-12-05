Cricket-England beat Pakistan by 74 runs in Rawalpindi test
England amassed 657 in their first innings and declared their second on 264-7, setting Pakistan an improbable victory target of 343 on a docile track. Pakistan fought gamely and put on 268 before being all out in the absorbing final session, with Saud Shakeel topscoring for them with 76. James Anderson (4-36) and Ollie Robinson (4-50) were England's most successful bowlers, while Jack Leach claimed the winning wicket. The second test in Multan begins on Friday.
