Cricket-England beat Pakistan by 74 runs in Rawalpindi test

England beat Pakistan by 74 runs in the opening test in Rawalpindi in fading light on Monday, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. England amassed 657 in their first innings and declared their second on 264-7, setting Pakistan an improbable victory target of 343 on a docile track.

Pakistan fought gamely and put on 268 before being all out in the absorbing final session, with Saud Shakeel topscoring for them with 76. James Anderson (4-36) and Ollie Robinson (4-50) were England's most successful bowlers, while Jack Leach claimed the winning wicket.

The second test in Multan begins on Friday.

