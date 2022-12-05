Left Menu

Soccer-Neymar and Danilo back with Brazil against South Korea

Centre back Eder Militao, who replaced Danilo at right back against Switzerland, will play against South Korea in the same role. South Korea coach Paulo Bento made two changes to his starting 11, replacing Kwon Kyung-won and Lee Kang-in with defender Kim Min-jae and forward Hwang Hee-chan, who was the hero of their comeback 2-1 win against Portugal, coming off the bench to score the winner in stoppage time.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 23:32 IST
Soccer-Neymar and Danilo back with Brazil against South Korea

(Adds details) DOHA, Dec 5 (Reuters) -

Brazil forward Neymar will start for the five-times champions in their World Cup last-16 match against South Korea on Monday after recovering from an ankle injury. Full back Danilo was also cleared to play and will start on the left side of defence, as both Alex Sandro and Alex Telles were ruled out by injuries.

Both Neymar and Danilo suffered ankle injuries in Brazil's opening 2-0 win over Serbia, which meant they missed the 1-0 win over Switzerland and the 1-0 defeat by Cameroon, when coach Tite rotated his team to keep most of his key players fresh. Centre back Eder Militao, who replaced Danilo at right back against Switzerland, will play against South Korea in the same role.

South Korea coach Paulo Bento made two changes to his starting 11, replacing Kwon Kyung-won and Lee Kang-in with defender Kim Min-jae and forward Hwang Hee-chan, who was the hero of their comeback 2-1 win against Portugal, coming off the bench to score the winner in stoppage time. Following are the teams.

Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (captain), Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison. South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Jung Woo-young, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min (captain), Hwang Hee-chan, Cho Gue-sung.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
The metaverse offers challenges and possibilities for the future of the retail industry

The metaverse offers challenges and possibilities for the future of the reta...

 Canada
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022