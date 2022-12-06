Left Menu

Universities can play important role in producing International standard athletes

There is a lot of science behind the success of athletes, said the Union Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-12-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 21:20 IST
Universities can play important role in producing International standard athletes
Image Credit: Twitter(@Anurag_Office)
  • Country:
  • India

Universities can play important role in producing International standard athletes, says Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth & Sports Affairs. I am planning to convene a meeting with the VC's of 40 to 50 universities to prepare a blueprint for the project, said the Minister. He was interacting with the sports personalities, office bearers of the Indian Olympic Association and other sports associations, in Chennai today.

He said that there are 943 private universities functioning in the country. Even if each university can adopt an athlete and provide them with education and international training facilities, India will be able to produce 900 to 1000 International athletes, he said.

To make a big start in this direction, various Sports Centre of Excellence have been launched under the Khelo India Project. Center of Excellence in the field of sports science is also been planned. An athlete cannot achieve anything without the support of science. There is a lot of science behind the success of athletes, said the Union Minister.

A sports science center is been planned in Sonipet, Haryana. Similar centers will be established in Bengaluru, Karnataka and Patiala, Punjab also. Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi is giving special attention to the sports field.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022