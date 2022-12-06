Universities can play important role in producing International standard athletes, says Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth & Sports Affairs. I am planning to convene a meeting with the VC's of 40 to 50 universities to prepare a blueprint for the project, said the Minister. He was interacting with the sports personalities, office bearers of the Indian Olympic Association and other sports associations, in Chennai today.

He said that there are 943 private universities functioning in the country. Even if each university can adopt an athlete and provide them with education and international training facilities, India will be able to produce 900 to 1000 International athletes, he said.

To make a big start in this direction, various Sports Centre of Excellence have been launched under the Khelo India Project. Center of Excellence in the field of sports science is also been planned. An athlete cannot achieve anything without the support of science. There is a lot of science behind the success of athletes, said the Union Minister.

A sports science center is been planned in Sonipet, Haryana. Similar centers will be established in Bengaluru, Karnataka and Patiala, Punjab also. Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi is giving special attention to the sports field.

(With Inputs from PIB)